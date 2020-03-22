The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New app tells you when you've come in contact with a coronavirus patient

The Health Ministry's new app is called "The Shield" ("HaMagen"), and it allows people to identify whether they have come in contact with a known coronavirus carrier and what they should do.

By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV  
MARCH 22, 2020 21:32
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
A woman wearing a mask checks her mobile phone in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
The Health Ministry launched a new app on Sunday called "The Shield" ("HaMagen"), which allows people to identify whether they have come in contact with a known coronavirus carrier in the 14 days preceding the patient's diagnosis of the disease. 
The Health Ministry said in a statement that "the app is a technological device designed to give each and every one of us the ability to know quickly and accurately if we have been in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. This way we can stop the spread of the virus and protect those close to us," the statement said.

"The app allows you to get a notification (time and date) regarding your exposure to a confirmed patient."
 
The ministry emphasized that the app stores information regarding your locations solely on your device and cross-references it with the Health Ministry's updated epidemiological data.
Health Ministry data is constantly being updated, and sent to devices unilaterally for cross-referencing purposes. 
Cross-referencing is done on the devices themselves, and if there is a crossover the app redirects the user to a link to the Health Ministry's website, which will let you know what steps to take and allow you to report to the Health Ministry for home isolation. "
The app is available in the Google Play store and Apple's AppStore.
Idan Zonshine translated this article.


