The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New behavior analysis AI tech allows you to improve a cow's 'moood'

The system uses a unique imaging technology in order to precisely track the activity of each cow and to automatically analyze the complex and social behaviors of the cattle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 2, 2019 14:33
Cows graze in a grassy area near Mas'ada in the Israeli Golan Heights (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Cows graze in a grassy area near Mas'ada in the Israeli Golan Heights
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A new system based on artificial intelligence (AI) can analyze cows' behaviors in order to improve their welfare and may eventually allow for a cow's personality to be profiled.
The system uses a unique imaging technology in order to precisely track the activity of each cow and to automatically analyze the complex and social behaviors of the cattle. The system monitors multiple activities, including eating, laying, rumination (chewing the cud) and proximity to other cows.
Currently, the system will allow for the identification of unusual behaviors by the cows and will warn the herdsman. The system will allow for the compilation of data in order to present the personality of each cow. The premise of the research is that the personal personality of the cows is influenced by its welfare. The composition of each cow's personality, the hierarchy that exists in each herd and the reflection of the overall welfare of the entire herd.
The system was developed by Dr. Oren Forkush from the Faculty of Agriculture in the Hebrew University, Dr. Yael Salzer from the Institute of Agricultural Engineering at the Volcani Center, Dr. Chen Hanig from the Institute of Animal Sciences at the Volcani Center and Lital Shen from the Department of Animal Sciences at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
The research focused on "Positive Welfare" and is intended to improve the positive characteristics affecting the welfare of the cow and not just to reduce negative factors such as distress and sickness. The development should help figure out what is good for the cow and what isn't, allowing for the creation of a positive environment based on the learning and ability to predict that AI provides.
For example, the behavior and needs of a dominant cow is very different than that of a not dominant cow. The personalized welfare measurement will allow the herdsman to understand the needs of the cow.
This development may open the door to further applications for the system in larger and even robotic cowsheds such as those in Europe, China and the United States. The system will be presented at the 31st annual conference for cattle and sheep sciences along with results from earlier research. The computational model underlying the measurement of animal welfare in general will be presented as well.
The annual conference will take place from Monday to Wednesday in Jerusalem and is organized by the Department for Cattle in the Training & Professional Services Unit (SHOHAM) and the Volcani Center in the Agriculture Ministry, the Israeli Cattle Breeders Association and the Israel Dairy Board.


Tags israel tech israeli cows agriculture Artificial intelligence Department of Agriculture Cows
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Great Butter Shortage By JPOST EDITORIAL
Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by