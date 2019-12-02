New behavior analysis AI tech allows you to improve a cow's 'moood'

A new system based on artificial intelligence (AI) can analyze cows' behaviors in order to improve their welfare and may eventually allow for a cow's personality to be profiled.The system uses a unique imaging technology in order to precisely track the activity of each cow and to automatically analyze the complex and social behaviors of the cattle. The system monitors multiple activities, including eating, laying, rumination (chewing the cud) and proximity to other cows.Currently, the system will allow for the identification of unusual behaviors by the cows and will warn the herdsman. The system will allow for the compilation of data in order to present the personality of each cow. The premise of the research is that the personal personality of the cows is influenced by its welfare. The composition of each cow's personality, the hierarchy that exists in each herd and the reflection of the overall welfare of the entire herd.The system was developed by Dr. Oren Forkush from the Faculty of Agriculture in the Hebrew University, Dr. Yael Salzer from the Institute of Agricultural Engineering at the Volcani Center, Dr. Chen Hanig from the Institute of Animal Sciences at the Volcani Center and Lital Shen from the Department of Animal Sciences at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.The research focused on "Positive Welfare" and is intended to improve the positive characteristics affecting the welfare of the cow and not just to reduce negative factors such as distress and sickness. The development should help figure out what is good for the cow and what isn't, allowing for the creation of a positive environment based on the learning and ability to predict that AI provides.For example, the behavior and needs of a dominant cow is very different than that of a not dominant cow. The personalized welfare measurement will allow the herdsman to understand the needs of the cow.This development may open the door to further applications for the system in larger and even robotic cowsheds such as those in Europe, China and the United States. The system will be presented at the 31st annual conference for cattle and sheep sciences along with results from earlier research. The computational model underlying the measurement of animal welfare in general will be presented as well.The annual conference will take place from Monday to Wednesday in Jerusalem and is organized by the Department for Cattle in the Training & Professional Services Unit (SHOHAM) and the Volcani Center in the Agriculture Ministry, the Israeli Cattle Breeders Association and the Israel Dairy Board.