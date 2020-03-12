New guidelines released for synagogues to combat coronavirus

Following the new guidelines and restrictions introduced by the Israeli government on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the World Organization of Orthodox Synagogues Communities in Israel and the Diaspora published updated guidelines for synagogues and prayer services.A. Services that usually have more than 100 worshipers are responsible for making sure that they do not exceed the number allowed. Over 100 worshipers will not be allowed. B. Whenever possible, services on Shabbat should be changed to different hours or places to reduce the number of worshipers.C. Ensure ventilation through open windows in the synagogue.D. Those who do not feel well and those who develop respiratory symptoms are not allowed to come to the synagogue.E. People at risk of coronavirus are better off praying at home.F. Attempts should be made not to unnecessarily prolong prayer services, including shortening sermons.G. Be careful not to shake hands, not to kiss a Torah scroll, mezuzah, and prayer books. It is a preferable to bring personal prayer books from home.H. To wash your hands with soap, and each synagogue should try to have alcohol hand-gels available at the entrance to the synagogue.I. At the end of the services, one should disperse and not linger around the synagogue.J. Please pay attention to neighbors, elderly, lonely and the like and help them in their daily functioning during this complex time.Events and gatherings exceeding 100 attendees will be banned, the government announced Wednesday, and further discussions will be held between the Health Ministry and the Council for Higher Education to enable distance learning for university and college students, should institutions of higher education need to close for a duration.Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi of Israel David Lau has already made several announcements in the past week regarding the kissing of mezuzot, scriptures enclosed in small cases, at the entrances to Jewish buildings and how to approach visiting the mikveh, a Jewish ritual bath, whilst attempting to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Purim celebrations were also affected during the week, as events were called off across the country and people were forced to hear readings of the Book of Esther via Skype or live-streaming sites, due to being in quarantine.