New interim justice minister Netanyahu to be taken to court

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel will petition the High Court of Justice on Wednesday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for remaining acting justice minister in violation of legal advice by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
Mandelblit told Netanyahu he could not be acting justice minister because of the public corruption charges he faces in three cases. KAN reported that Mandelblit gave Netanyahu “one day maximum” to hold the sensitive post.
A source close to Netanyahu said he needed “another day or two” to decide on the appointment.
Netanyahu automatically became acting justice minister and acting education minister at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when his firing of Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett took effect.
While the education portfolio will wait for a reshuffle of cabinet ministries next week, the Justice Ministry is more urgent due to Mandelblit’s decision. Candidates for interim justice minister include Likud ministers Yariv Levin and Ze’ev Elkin, deputy minister Tzipi Hotovely and MK Amir Ohana. One of them will become acting justice minister during the transition period until after the September 17 repeat election when a new coalition is formed that can approve a permanent justice minister.
In her parting speech at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem, Shaked said she “definitely plans on returning” to the post in the future.
