New stamp rolled out to mark BGU's 50th anniversary

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Ben Gurion University in the Negev this month, the Philatelic Service has issued a nominal postage stamp of NIS 5, displaying messages of progress and technology and the image of David Ben-Gurion in his familiar vision. Designer Zvika Roitman, who designed dozens of postage stamps, described the design process, from choosing orange reddish colors in a desert and sunny atmosphere to the embedded symbols in the stamp visually impressive to represent the university’s research interests.Also visible are students studying at the university, the central library, science and technology symbols and the DNA bridge that connects the university to the Beersheba high-tech park. The official stamp was awarded by President Reuben Rivlin to Professor Daniel Haimovich, President of Ben-Gurion University at a ceremony that took place prior to the official launch.