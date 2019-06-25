Nikki Haley immortalized in graffiti at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

If you walk all along the main street of Israel's famous Mahane Yehuda Market you will see a busy street filled consumers, shopkeepers (sometimes loud), tourists, restaurants and generally Israeli market culture at its finest.





However, what most casual travelers and passers by don't see is, at night when all the shops close there are wonderful works of art drawn in graffiti on each of the shops metal gated doors. Art ranging from biblical leaders to modern political leaders, representing leaders from both sides of the Israel-West Bank security fence so to speak.



Most of the art is created by Solomon Souza, who goes from shop to shop creating these vivid works of art for the world to see when they travel to the famous market.

This week, a new but very familiar face showed up on the metal gates of one of the shops, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. While in the position from 2017-18, Haley was a staunch supporter of the State of Israel and fought vigorously to wash out bias from other countries looking to harm Israel through United Nations sponsored resolutions.





Mazal Tov @NikkiHaley! You haven’t really made it in #Israel, until you’ve been immortalized in graffiti art at Jerusalem’s iconic Machane Yehuda Market! pic.twitter.com/mblaF0b5gV — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) 25 ביוני 2019 Now she has been immortalized within the Mahane Yehuda Market - rumored to be commissioned by Souza himself.

"Mazal Tov @NikkiHaley! You haven't really made it in #Israel, until you've been immortalized in graffiti art at Jerusalem's iconic Machane Yehuda Market!," political analyst Arsen Ostrovsky wrote on Twitter.

To see the artwork yourself, make sure to check out the closed door of Pepito's, and while you're there, check out all the other famous works of art along the way.

