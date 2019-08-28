Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Noam party reported attempted ramming attack against activists

The alleged attack took place in Petah Tikva, no one was harmed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 17:33
Israel police car (Illustrative)

Israel police car (Illustrative). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A ramming attack was reported against Noam party activists in Petah Tikva on Tuesday, according to the party's spokesperson.
 
A black car allegedly attempted to run-over the activists as they tried to place their party banners on Yarkon junction ahead of the upcoming elections. 
 
“The driver left his car, shouted [at us] and tossed the sign away,” the activist said. “If we were unable to jump out of his way, I don’t know if I could give testimony here today.” 
 
The Noam party is a radical conservative party that openly calls for a restoration of "normalcy," which they view as the suppression of LGBTQ rights, having previously compared gay-marriages to marrying pets in their campaigns.
 
On Wednesday, pro-LGBTQ activists stood next to Noam activists in Jerusalem with rainbow flags with stars of David on them and stickers calling to "Love your fellow man as you love yourself." 


