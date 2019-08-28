Noam party reported attempted ramming attack against activists



A ramming attack was reported against Noam party activists in Petah Tikva on Tuesday, according to the party's spokesperson.

A black car allegedly attempted to run-over the activists as they tried to place their party banners on Yarkon junction ahead of the upcoming elections.



“The driver left his car, shouted [at us] and tossed the sign away,” the activist said. “If we were unable to jump out of his way, I don’t know if I could give testimony here today.”





The Noam party is a radical conservative party that openly calls for a restoration of "normalcy," which they view as the suppression of LGBTQ rights, having previously compared gay-marriages to marrying pets in their campaigns.

On Wednesday, pro-LGBTQ activists stood next to Noam activists in Jerusalem with rainbow flags with stars of David on them and stickers calling to "Love your fellow man as you love yourself."

