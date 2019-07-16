Ohana rips PM of Luxembourg for hyprocisy toward Iran's execution of gays

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana on Tuesday slammed the gay prime minister of Luxembourg for alleged hyprocisy because

he boycotted an Israeli event due to an anti-homosexual comment made by education minister Rafi Peretz but the prime minister

welcomed Iran's foreign minister who defended the execution of gay Iranians.

Honorable Prime Minister of Luxembourg, @Xavier_Bettel,



Yesterday, you boycotted an Israeli event due to an inappropriate comment made by an Israeli minister regarding conversion therapy. That comment was denounced and strongly condemned by many, including PM @netanyahu.



1/2 — אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) July 16, 2019 Ohana , the most senior openly gay member of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, wrote on Twitter: "Honorable Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Yesterday, you boycotted an Israeli event due to an inappropriate comment made by an Israeli minister regarding conversion therapy. That comment was denounced and strongly condemned by many, including PM Netanyahu."

Ohana added that "With your permission, I have a question: when you shook hands with Zarif – were you aware of how conversion therapy looks like in the Islamic Republic of Iran? Sincerely, Amir Ohana, Israel’s Minister of Justice (and openly gay, btw)." https://twitter.com/AmirOhana/status/1151108604315013120

Ohana tweeted a screen shot of The Jerusalem Post June story on Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's defense of Iran's ongoing execution of gays.

Regarding Iran's execution of gays, Zarif said that: "Our society has moral principles, and according to these principles we live. These are moral principles regarding the behavior of people in general. And that's because the law is upheld and you abide by laws."

Richard Grenell, the openly gay US ambassador to Germany, told the Post at the time: “The UN’s Declaration of Human Rights makes clear that these answers from the Iranian regime are violating basic UN principles. UN members should agree with the Declaration in order to be members. Criminalizing homosexuality violates the Declaration, plain and simple.”

The Post reported in January on the clerical regime's execution of a man based on an anti-gay charge. According to 2008 a British Wikileaks cable, Iran's regime executed between 4,000-6,000 gays and lesbians since the country's 1979. Islamic revolution

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



