Once upon a time in Tel Aviv — Tarantino and Daniella Pick step out

Quentin Tarantino and his pregnant wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, enjoyed a date night in Tel Aviv during their visit to Israel as they attended Jose Feliciano’s concert at the Tel Aviv Cultural Hall earlier this week.



The entertainment magazine Pnai Plus reported that Tarantino looked red-faced and sweaty in the Tel Aviv humidity, while Pick, whose baby bump is beginning to show, was cool and lovely in a slinky floor-length navy blue dress. The two were married in November 2018 in Los Angeles.

Tarantino laughed at a photographer who referenced a famous line from Tarantino’s iconic film, Pulp Fiction, and said, “OK, thanks, mate.”Tarantino is coming off the success of his latest film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which is on its way to becoming the highest grossing film ever about the inner workings of the movie capital and which is his most successful movie in years. Pick has a cameo in it as an Italian starlet who has a brief romance with its star, Leonardo DiCaprio.The movie is set in the summer of 1969 and features a storyline involving the Manson family, with Margot Robbie playing Roman Polanski’s wife Sharon Tate, who was killed by Manson’s followers. In addition to DiCaprio — the former boyfriend of Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli – who plays a has-been TV actor, the movie stars Brad Pitt as a stunt-man. Pitt just opened up in an interview about how his alcoholism contributed to the breakup of his marriage to Angelina Jolie and how he got sober. Polanski, the controversial confessed sex offender whose latest film, An Officer and a Spy, just won a top prize at the Venice Film Festival, is a minor character in the film. Polanski’s current wife, actress Emmanuelle Seigner, protested on social media that Polanski was not consulted by Tarantino about his portrayal in the film and did not give his permission.Feliciano’s cover of the Mamas and the Papas’ hit, “California Dreamin’” is featured on the soundtrack of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

