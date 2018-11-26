Opp. and coalition MKs may block bill to alter lawyers' gatekeeper roles

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The fate of the Legal Advisers Bill in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday appeared uncertain as a combination of some coalition MKs and opposition MKs opposed the bill which has been presented as a game-changer for government lawyers' role as gatekeepers.



The central question is whether ministerial control over government lawyer appointments will merely appropriately bring legal advice more in line with ministers’ goals or whether it will eliminate legal advisers’ gatekeeper capacity to stop illegal populist actions.





JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:

Supporters say that current legal advisers are too detached from the will of the average citizen and their representatives in the government.Opponents say the bill would politicize the legal advisers and remove some of the last checks and balances to preserve the rule of law in a parliamentary system that has few such restrictions on the ruling coalition.Currently, legal advisers are selected by a professional lawyer-dominated committee following publicizing the position to the general public. The bill would still have a committee recommend candidates, but would essentially leave the final decision to the relevant minister.Regarding the two-sided opposition to the bill on Monday, on one side there was coalition Kulanu MK Roy Folkman and a range of opposition MKs opposed the bill as politicizing the government's legal adviser apparatus in a way that will weaken the rule of law.Zionist Union MK Revital Suade said that, "the government has a problem with the rule of law. It wants to knock down fences around the law which block them from going beyond it. [Deputy Attorney-General Dina] Zilber is not even here because she has been silenced...This is an attack on the rule of law."Yesh Atid MK Yael German stated that surveys have clearly said that ministers are happy with their current legal advisers, which makes any bill to change how legal advisers are selected unnecessary.It was unclear whether Folkman was whether to vote against the bill even if it was slightly watered down - opposition MKs appear ready to oppose any version of the bill on principle - or if he was objecting merely to win some symbolic changes to the bill.Also opposing the law, but from the view that it does not sufficiently roll back the power of legal advisers, was Likud MK Amir Ohana.Ohana objected that the current bill requires the attorney-general's approval of legal adviser's appointment after a committee primarily controlled by ministers proposes a final candidate.Committee Chairman Nissan Slomiansky appeared intent on maintaining the bill as close to the current text as possible.Shas MK Michael Malchieli said that the bill was needed because ministers currently operate in fear of their legal advisers' power.Several NGOs slammed the bill as setting a trap for political officials to move in a more corrupt direction even if most public officials start off with good intentions.One NGO advocated on behalf of the bill, criticizing the criticism of the bill as populist and saying that the courts could serve as the gatekeepers of the rule of law instead of government legal advisers.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



