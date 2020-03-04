The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Orly Levy-Abecassis says she won't defect

In the statement, Levy-Abecassis did not announce that she would remain in Labor-Gesher-Meretz.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 4, 2020 13:30
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to form a government suffered a blow on Wednesday afternoon when his top target, MK Orly Levy-Abecassis, criticized efforts to woo her.
Levy-Abecassis, who ran in Labor-Gesher-Meretz. was Likud's top choice to defect, because as the leader of an individual party, she could join the government without facing sanctions. She is also the daughter of former Likud minister David Levy.
"There are not and have not been any contacts with political officials," Levy-Abecassis said. "All that has been published so far has been trial balloons and political spin."
Levy-Abecassis said she especially was offended by a report that as part of the deal, the coalition would vote for her father to become president in the June 2021 vote in the Knesset.
"This is delusional and can only rise in the minds of those who think that anything can be obtained with the right bribe,"  Levy-Abecassis said. "This is shameful for whoever thought it."
Blue and White MK Meirav Cohen annouced on Wednesday that she had received an overture from Likud, and she turned it down.
"Don't waste your time on me," Cohen said in a video she posted on Twitter.


