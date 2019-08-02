Oscar-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld visits Israel

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Oscar-nominated actress (True Grit) and multiplatinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld just visited Israel for the first time.





Traveling in a group alongside her parents, Pete Steinfeld, who is Jewish, and Cheri Steinfeld, who is Christian, they started their trip with a dinner on the rooftop of AISH HaTorah yeshiva overlooking the Western Wall. They were hosted by Rabbi Steven Burg, AISH's CEO, and by Jewish Music superstar, Rabbi Shlomo Katz, who, per his Facebook post, "discussed the centrality of music in the Holy Temple with Hailee and her family." They visited the Western Wall and Tunnels, the City of David, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Yad Vashem, and Shalva National Children's Center. While the group visited the Shalva Center, Oscar-winning actor and singer, Jamie Foxx, posted Shalva's Eurovision Performance and praised them.

This group was also spotted riding ATVs around Jerusalem and visiting a winery, horseback riding and boating in the North, camel riding in the South, floating in the Dead Sea, touring Caesarea, shopping in Jaffa and enjoying night life in Tel Aviv.





Steinfeld, who recently starred in the Transformers prequel, Bumblebee, was spotted at a popular Jerusalem restaurant in the Machaneh Yehuda market with Transformers director Michael Bay and Israeli singer and television personality, Noa Kirel.

The group stayed at some of the newest hotels in Israel, including the Orient in Jerusalem, Milos at the Dead Sea, and the Setai Tel Aviv. While the group visited the Shalva Center, Actor Jamie Foxx posted Shalva's Eurovision Performance

Steinfeld, who will star as Emily Dickinson in the upcoming television series, Dickinson, is just one of many recent celebrity visitors to Israel. Jennifer Lopez performed in Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, and was accompanied on her visit by her fiance, former Yankees superstar, Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, and their children. Bon Jovi performed in Tel Aviv on July 25, while Madonna was in Israel to appear at the Eurovision contest, which was held in May.

The Steinfeld group’s visit was coordinated by Traci Szymanski, in partnership with CharityBids. The trip was made possible by philanthropist and media mogul Haim Saban, and is one of several celebrity trips to Israel that will take place during the coming year.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



