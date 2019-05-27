Overcoming disabilities through competitive sports

Walking into Beit Halochem on Monday morning in north Tel Aviv and you can feel the competitive vibe already.



You can hear the cheering and the music. You can smell the sweat of the hundreds of competitors in the first Veterans Games, including a delegation of more than 150 British veterans, many joined by family members.

The games got under way Sunday and wrap up on Thursday at the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem rehabilitation centers run by Beit Halochem. Participants, ranging from their 20s to late 50s, are competing, trying new sports and learning about how their respective countries provide specialist care for those injured in combat.Participants include several British competitors who won medals at the Prince Harry-founded Invictus Games, including Matthew Neve who spoke to The Jerusalem Post after participating in the shooting competition.Neve joined the Royal Air Force in 2001 when he was 16 and straight out of secondary school. Deployed two years later to Iraq in March 2003, he unloaded and loaded fellow soldiers who had severely wounded or killed.“The time I was doing that, it began to take its toll on me and I deteriorated quite quickly to the point where I was medevaced myself and flown back to the UK and was medically discharged in 2004,” he said.Diagnosed with PTSD, it took him 12 years to seek proper help, and it was through sport.Neve, who is competing in shooting and swimming, was asked by the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund if he was would participate in the games in Israel.Those games, he said, are an opportunity for him “to further my recovery using the medium of sport.”“In 2016 I took up archery and I competed in the Invictus games in 2017, and that’s when I found that sport was starting to make a difference for me,” he said. “I suffer from mental health difficulties, PTSD and depression. But when I’m shooting, I can switch all of that off and focus on what’s going on in front of me at that time. It’s the only time where I can socialize with others as well... I find it difficult interacting with other people but with archery I can go in there and chat with anyone no problem at all.”Neve left Iraq following an extremely difficult deployment, and Israel was never a place which he thought of visiting, he said.“For me it was going back to the Middle East... and I’ll never go back to Iraq. That’s for sure,” he said. “But coming to Israel was a way of coming back to the region and putting a positive spin rather than coming away with another negative.”Neve came to the Games with his wife and two daughters.“It’s great to bring my family out here, and for them to come out and experience what’s going on and show that it doesn’t matter about disability – be it physical or mental. It shows that barriers can be broken. It doesn’t matter what’s put up. You can if you try hard. You can break the barriers and keep going.”Nick Costiff, another UK competitor who served in the British Marines from 1991 until 2004, told the Post that rehabilitation and sports is “invaluable” to the well-being and recovery of servicemen and ex-servicemen.Costiff served as a corporal in various combat zones before he left under medical conditions. Inspired by his injuries and seeing other recover from theirs, has since become a physiotherapist.“You can’t segregate either of those things...the body does what the mind tells it. And if your mind is in the right place and you got a competitive edge still you need to tap into that and that can drive you to get the best of your body,” he said.Costiff told the Post that while there is that competitive vibe within the gym, “we also have that unity and the common element that we’ve all been injured fighting for our countries and we recognize that.”“We still have that competitive edge, we still love what we joined up for and still want to be a part of that and show that part of our character,” he continued, adding that “you see someone putting in 100% into what they are doing and while it might not be 100% of what they were once capable of, they are still putting in the maximum amount of effort and it really shows a lot about a person and how they want to be viewed.”Another competitor, Israeli Paralympian Hanoch Budin, has been competing in international sporting events for the past 20 years, participating in six paralympics games, winning eight medals including two gold medals and setting two world records.He began to swim during his rehabilitation and within a year and a half won a medal in the paralympics.“As an individual you want to show that you can cope, that you can do things and swimming is kind of natural. You go into the water and it’s much easier to cope with...the water keeps you alive and up,” he said, adding “I always thought being first in the world, in something you like to do, nothing could compare to that.”Budin was injured while serving in the Golani brigade during the First Lebanon War in 1982.“I always say that my career was amputated in the army,” but he added, while 99% of people ask if his life would have been different had he not been injured to him it’s important.“Anything you do, which has a cause, and you manage to overcome your difficulties and achieve something, it builds you up...take sports, take something anything, have a focus and it will help you with many things.”While Budin didn’t compete in the swimming competition in the Games-it wouldn’t be fair to others who are not professional swimmers-, he will be trying water polo on Wednesday.As the author was a competitive swimmer growing up, I couldn’t leave the games without speaking to someone who competed in the water.Fiona Masson, who spoke to The Post after her swimming competition, joined the games with Not Forgotten Association which helps wounded service personnel, taking members to events which challenges veterans but builds comradeship.“They brought me back to life, Masson said. “I suffered for probably four years with PTSD and then developed social anxiety and social phobia and I basically never left the house.”An email from the Band of Brothers, which is connected to the Not Forgotten Association” led her to “muster up every bit of courage” she had and leave the house to compete in the Hell Walking competition in Scotland. And she hasn’t stopped competing since.“Sports brings everyone together, part of team working towards a common goal. The support that you get, regardless of where you come from, everyone is there for each other and its nice to be part of a team again,” she said.It’s not her first time in the Middle East, Masson did three tours in Afghanistan with the Royal Regiment of Artillery. She also visited Egypt shortly after her recovery.“There it's a different feeling here,” she said. “I’ve fallen in love with the country, the people, the overall positive attitude. It’s nice to see another country which is so focused on the well-being of its veterans, it’s a nice feeling to know that people are there looking out for you.”Masson didn’t come with her family, and while its a little challenge, she’s overcome so many challenges that she “looks forward to the next one.”The games she said are “an inspiration, it should be for everyone who can see what israel is doing and i think it’s something that should definitely be looked into for all countries, they can learn alot...its a wonderful place to be, a nice atmosphere and a positive experience.”The event is the brainchild of BHUK and the Embassy of Israel in London and took over a year and half in planning and millions of shekels.The Veteran Games, the first such event of its kind, is supported by leading rehabilitation and forces organizations including the Royal Marines Charity, RAF Benevolent Fund, Rock to Recovery, Veteran Scotland, Combat Stress, the Not Forgotten Association and the Association of Jewish ex-Service Men and Women (AJEX), The Wolfson Family Charitable Trust, and The Exilarch’s Foundation.The entire program is funded by donations from The Patron Charitable Initiatives, The Pears Foundation, Rachel Charitable Trust, The Maurice Wohl Charitable Foundation and The Charles Wolfson Charitable Trust. The Chelsea Foundation is also backing the event by providing football coaching for families attending and specialist workshops for Israeli sports teachers.Andrew Wolfson, Chairman of Beit Halochem UK told the Post that the idea came up shortly after the last Invictus games.“I thought it was a shame that Israelis aren’t a part of the Invictus games so I thought let’s do our own,” he told the Post.Unlike the Invictus games, “it’s less about the competition and more about the collaboration,” Wolfson said. “I see it more as getting our two countries to collaborate and enable best practice in the field of mental and physical rehabilitation.”The sporting event will also include a three-day conference with leading professionals discussing veteran PTSD, mental health and recovery for families to encourage them to share experiences.“Sport is massively significant in the rehabilitation of soldiers. It gives people a purpose of what they can achieve and they can get better and better at it. But rehabilitation is not only about learning to do something again and assuming rehabilitation is over, but for life,” Wolfson said.“Young people who get injured in tragic circumstances come to Beit Halochem centers and they see people who got injured 20,30 years ago...our oldest member is 101 years old...and they see people achieving a huge amount. So even if their life is dramatically changed it gives them a huge amount of hope.”Michael Freeman, Counsellor for Civil Society Affairs at Embassy of Israel in London, told The Jerusalem Post that the idea began last year after a delegation of leading veterans organizations in the UK came to Israel for fives days.“We spoke about doing something deeper and started to think out of the box a little bit, to think creatively of what an NGO meant,” he said, adding that with the help of the foreign ministry and foreign embassy they thought of an event which could promote Israel “in a different way.”The delegation of over 150 British veterans were selected by various charities while the Israeli competitors were chosen by Beit Halochem, Freeman explained adding that the families of the British veterans also joined.“For the recuperation and rehabilitation process family is also a critical element,” he said, adding that sports are only part of one’s recovery, “part of the process is also with their children who can see what their parent is doing and get a sense of pride.”While sports and rehabilitation are the focus of the games, the ability to bring wounded veterans from two different countries is paramount.“Last night we had a dinner of 350 people where all the tables were mixed and we already saw last night people exchanging phone numbers and telling war stories,” he said. “For them to understand that there are other people who have gone through the same experience in a different place but fighting for the same values, for the same principles, it was very very warming and heartening for them to talk to someone who understood them in a way that only people who have been in combat or injured in their service could understand.”While the games do not include other countries, Freeman told the Post that other countries have expressed interest and “subject to how it goes, maybe we can repeat it and we would love to expand it” to other countries.Speaking to the Post outside the swimming pool area, Freeman was visibly excited about the event.“When you watch them it’s super inspiring. You see people who have lost limbs, who are suffering from terrible PTSD or other injuries and they are here with their families and competing at the highest level and committed in the highest way and it’s just inspiring. It really is. I’m in awe of what they achieved, it doesn’t matter if they have any medals.”

