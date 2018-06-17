June 17 2018
|
Tammuz, 4, 5778
|
Netanyahu: Israel will hit Iran throughout Syria, not only along border

The prime minister said he reiterated and made clear the principles guiding Israeli policy toward Syria.

By
June 17, 2018 12:26
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting, June 17, 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel will strike against Iranian efforts to entrench itself militarily throughout Syria, and not only along the Syrian-Israeli border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the weekend.

Netanyahu told the weekly cabinet meeting that he spoke with both men and discussed the region with an emphasis on Syria.

The prime minister said he reiterated and made clear the principles guiding Israeli policy toward Syria.

“First of all, Iran needs to withdraw from all of Syria,” he said.

“Second, we will take action – and are already taking action – against efforts to establish a militarily presence by Iran and its proxies in Syria both close to the border and deep inside Syria. We will act against these efforts anywhere in Syria," he said.


Hot Opinion
Most Read
