Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian, Jewish teens join together for soccer practice

The unlikely event was sponsored by the Chelsea Women’s Football Club and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

By
August 19, 2019 05:05
2 minute read.
Palestinian and Israeli youth play soccer together

Palestinian and Israeli youth play soccer together. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Palestinian and Jewish youth soccer players cooperated in a joint training session Sunday in Shefayim. 
 
The unlikely event was sponsored by the Chelsea Women’s Football Club and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation as part of the “Twin Schools for Sports and Peace” program, which uses soccer to help build a bridge between the two populations.


The training session is part of a series of events being held in cooperation with the Chelsea Women’s Football Club and the Israeli Football Association (IFA) ahead of their scheduled match against one another, which will take place on Tuesday evening.
Chelsea’s Manager Emma Hayes took to the field with players Anita Asante and Deanna Cooper to participate in this joint training. It also included professional field training and a special leadership workshop. All activities were conducted in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic and English.


The Chelsea team talked to the young women about being role models, about their love of soccer, their dreams, as well as the need for equality on and off the field, Tami Hai Sagiv, director of Chelsea’s education department told The Jerusalem Post.


"Chelsea's professional team of coaches, two leading players and Israeli national team players led professional soccer training and taught the girls new techniques such as footwork, passing the football as well as cooperation and teamwork on the field," Sagiv said, describing the day. "The fact that there were professional football players raised the level of excitement and was truly inspiring."


The Post asked Sagiv, what it means to her to bring these two groups together.


“For us, every encounter is a long-term investment in building the future generation,” she said. “It is our responsibility to build a better reality of hope and peace here. The sessions and activities prove to the girls again and again that in the end the 'other' is not very different. 


"And even if there is a difference, there is no need to feel intimidated and afraid of it,” she continued. “And you see that on the field. Through football in particular and sports in general, they see that they can cooperate despite all the challenges and barriers and realize that they have a common goal.”


She said she helps run the program because she believes in its ability to impact change. 


"With the younger generation it is always hopeful, because you really see that they understand, that there is a real foundation for collaboration here,” she told the Post. “We hope that such programs will continue to expand as much as possible. We are trying to build peace from the bottom up.”



Related Content

The Education Ministry of Israel in Jerusalem.
August 19, 2019
Special education reform delayed due to lack of preparation

By OFER LIVNAT/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings