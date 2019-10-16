Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinians, Rabbis attacked allegedly by Jewish extremists in Burin

Palestinian olive pickers in the West Bank village of Burin, near Nablus, were allegedly attacked by Jewish extremists, the Left-wing group Rabbis for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

October 16, 2019 21:11
Settlers breaking olive tree branches [file]

Settlers breaking olive tree branches R 311. (photo credit: Reuters)

“They used metal rods and stones, and several volunteers were injured,” Rabbis for Human Rights (RHR) reported. “One of the volunteers, Rabbi Moshe Yehudai, an RHR board member, was wounded in his head and limbs, and is currently being treated in the hospital for light injuries. We call on the law enforcement agencies to roll up their sleeves and bring these violent criminals to justice. This is an almost daily reality in the Occupied Territories, it is the reality of the occupation, and it is time for it to stop.”

RHR added that the extremists also set fires to groves belonging to Burin.

Yesh Din reported that 15 members of a Palestinian family from the West Bank village of Deir Ammar were attacked on Saturday while working in their fields, allegedly by Jewish extremists. The attackers used clubs and stones, Yesh Din reported.

Two Palestinian children, age 10 and 12, “were severely assaulted and subsequently hospitalized,” the group said.

On Wednesday, vandals believed to be Jewish extremists vandalized homes and 10 cars in the same village. The vandals punctured tires and spray painted Stars of David and messages in Hebrew, including one that said, “The Jewish nation lives.”

On Sunday, residents of the Palestinian village of Marda suffered a similar attack of vandalism. Eight cars were damaged, and black graffiti was spray painted on walls and homes, including one message that said, “We shall take control of our destiny, and expel our enemies.”

The police said an investigation had been opened into that incident and that it was exploring all possibilities.



