The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pascale’s Kitchen - The all-new Afula shuk

Some visitors have even compared the new Afula shuk to Mahaneh Yehuda in Jerusalem and Shuk HaCarmel in Tel Aviv.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
MARCH 12, 2020 12:18
Afula Shuk (photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Afula Shuk
(photo credit: ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
I heard a rumor that the outdoor fruit and vegetable shuk in Afula has recently been infused with new life, and so I set out to see what all the hullabaloo was about.
This old market was first established 46 years ago in the center of town near the Afula Central Bus Station. It was the beating heart of the city for many years, and thousands of people would pass through its bustling stalls and the nearby shops every day. You could buy just about anything there: fresh fruit and vegetables, spices, clothing and housewares. Just across the street you could find seamstresses, glaziers and hair salons.
But then shopping malls and large grocery stores began popping up, and the shuk became run-down and neglected. Only the old-timers still offered the few passersby their wares. Soon enough, drug-dealers and prostitutes filled the empty spaces.
Then one day, a group of idealistic youngsters and artists got together, and in cooperation with the Afula Municipality in January 2018, the shuk was renovated and covered with street art. Mor Lifshitz teamed up with Gili Barak, Sivan Gino and Masha Dov, who opened a store called HaBasta, to form Ve’ahavta, a new artistic venture in the shuk featuring works by young local artists.
Slowly, the narrow alleyways of the old shuk began to take on a young, avant-garde style, and new life exploded all around. It began to fill with color, music, tantalizing aromas and musical performances. In short, Afula succeeded in embracing a new Israeli pop culture that combined community with business and tourism.
What about the old-timers? Are they happy with these changes? Mor Lifshitz says they’re thrilled, since the shuk was near to closing down completely, and the city has been sensitive to their unique situation, so they don’t feel like their needs are not being met. Some visitors have even compared the new Afula shuk to Mahaneh Yehuda in Jerusalem and Shuk HaCarmel in Tel Aviv.
One of the newly established food stalls is pastry chef Dotan Asis’s and chef Assaf Hiblum’s Hashuk 34. All the nearby walls have been covered with vibrant artistic graffiti. Guests can sit on high barstools, either inside or outside, while they enjoy plates or laffa filled with an assortment of pullets, kebab and gently smoked asado.
If you’re vegan, you’re also in luck, since the new Afula shuk has the best vegan donuts, kanafeh and sandwiches around.
For those of you looking for vegan and gluten-free, you’ll want to eat at Tierra, which was recently opened by chef Matan Shamir
There you’ll find cashew cheese and a whole host of tasty spreads. On Fridays, you can purchase teff bread and lots of other vegan delicacies for Shabbat.
Next there’s Hashminiya, where you can eat halla sandwiches, including shakshuka, falafel, meatballs, fish balls, schnitzel and fried eggplant. Or try Falafel Abu Nasser, which has been around since 1984. Nasser, a Christian Arab from Nazareth, is famous for his spicy falafel.
If you’re in the mood for a sabich sandwich stuffed with eggplant, hard-boiled eggs, parsley and amba, I recommend trying out the aptly named Sabich, which follows a secret family recipe. They make their pita breads by steaming them in a pot, which makes them stretchy, so they don’t burst when you stuff them with lots of tasty fillings.
At Crazy Donut you’ll find lots of colorful donuts, alongside cinnamon rolls, pancakes and Belgian waffles, as well as chocolates and candies.
Of course, there are plenty of spice stalls, too, and even a shop that sells ingredients to prepare Ethiopian dishes.
My favorite stall was Musa Kanafeh Ivri, run by brothers Eliyahu and Moshe Cohen. They serve their kanafeh with Turkish ice cream, alongside the malabi, baklava with pistachio nuts, kata’if filled with cheese and hazelnuts, sahlav and lots of Greek pastries filled with feta cheese and soaked in silan.
Below you’ll find two recipes I received from the owners of Hashuk 34. Enjoy!

ARAIS FISH
Can be served with any dip or spread you like, such as green tahini, tahini mixed with harissa or aioli with pickled lemon.
500 g. flathead gray mullet fillets
1 heaping Tbsp. homemade harissa
1 level Tbsp. pickled lemon spread
1 handful of chopped parsley
Zest from 1 lemon
Black pepper and salt, to taste
1-2 Tbsp. Israeli olive oil
4 pita breads, cut in half
Olive oil
Chop the fish into ½-cm. cubes and put in a bowl. Add the harissa, pickled lemon spread, chopped parsley and lemon zest to the bowl. Mix and season with salt and pepper, olive oil.
Fill the pita pockets with 3 tablespoons of fish mixture and brush pita with olive oil. Place on the grill, griddle or plancha.
Level of difficulty: Medium.
Time: 30 minutes.
Status: Pareve.

CAESAR SALAD WITH PULLET
Prepare the pullet ahead of time or buy prepared. Potatoes can also be cooked ahead.
Makes 4 servings.
1 head of lettuce, torn into pieces (best to use lighter colored heart of lettuce pieces that are crunchy)
1 handful of homemade croutons
1-2 soft-boiled eggs (boil for 6 minutes, then put eggs in ice water)
150 g. pullet, sliced, with smoked paprika
1 handful of cooked potatoes that are then fried in cornmeal
Caesar dressing:
4 cloves of garlic, crushed
½ tin of anchovies
1 heaping Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
300 g. Dutch mayonnaise
50 ml. olive oil
120 ml. canola oil
Add all of the dressing ingredients, except for the mayonnaise, olive and canola oils, to the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and then add the mayonnaise and mix well. Drizzle with both oils while mixing quickly, but don’t over-mix. Arrange lettuce pieces on a platter. Next, add the croutons, soft-boiled eggs, pullet slices and potatoes. Pour dressing on top and serve.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 30 minutes
Status: Meat.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags recipes afula shuk
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by