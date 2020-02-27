The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Peretz demands Arab minister to join coalition

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 11:13
Labor leader Amir Peretz (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Labor leader Amir Peretz
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Labor-Gesher-Meretz will not enter the next government unless an Arab cabinet minister is appointed, Labor leader Amir Peretz said Thursday at a Tel Aviv press conference that was billed in advance as "dramatic."
Peretz said it was important to him to ensure that the Arab sector would be represented in the net government. Labor's Arab candidate for minister if Blue and White leader Benny Gantz forms a government is Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Charlotte B and Jack J Spitzer professor of social work Alean El-Krenawi, who would be the first Bedouin minister.
"After 24 years of academic work, I have decided to take upon myself a political post and become Israel's first Bedouin minister," El-Krenawi said at the press conference. "I am doing this as a message to all the sectors of Israeli society."
El-Krenawi was chosen in the past to light a torch on Yom Ha'atzmaut.
Peretz criticized Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for not forming a minority government after the September election. He advised him to correct that mistake after Monday's race.
Peretz used the press conference to plead with Gantz to stop his efforts to take votes away from Labor-Gesher-Meretz.
"This election should have had a different atmosphere," Peretz said. "I did not agree to take part in a festival of hate against haredim (ultra-Orthodox) or Arabs and their representatives in the Knesset."


Tags Labor amir peretz Israel Elections Ben Gurion University
