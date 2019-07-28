Peretz succeeds in keeping Shmuli in Labor

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Labor received a boost on Sunday when MK Itzik Shmuli announced that he would remain in the party, after he received offers from the Democratic Union and from Blue and White to defect.



Shmuli met Labor leader Amir Peretz on Sunday. They called a press conference for Sunday at 5:30.

"Labor is my home, and even when there are disagreements and arguments, I am obligated to the party and will not leave it at a tough moment," Shmuli wrote on Twitter.Over the past two weeks, Shmuli has called on Peretz to have Labor form a bond with Meretz and former prime minister Ehud Barak, but Peretz has rejected his overtures."The party chairman was chosen democratically and he thinks differently and it is his responsibility to decide our direction," Shmuli said.MK Stav Shaffir, who left Labor to form the Democratic Union on Thursday, pushed Shmuli to follow suit in an Army Radio interview Sunday morning. In the interview, she made reference to her fight with Shmuli when they ran against each other in the July 2 Labor leadership race."Even though I was hurt by his behavor and lies, we are not playing those games now," she said. "I call on Shmuli and all of Labor to join."Shmuli responded on Twitter that it was Shaffir who spread lies about him during the campaign. He included a link to a headline of her saying "Shmuli will sell out the party to receive the fourth slot on another list." He pointed out that the opposite ended up happening."During the entire campaign, you spread a libel and lies that my support for Labor to run with other parties was intended to get me a seat in the Knesset and not a wider goal," he wrote. "Well, who abandoned the party during its toughest moment for a comfortable job opportunity?? The point was to merge as a party and not make a personal exit."Shmuli concluded the tweet: "Keep your calls to yourself. Goodbye and good riddance."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



