Police: Severe road accidents down by 9% in 2019, fatal ones up by 10%

Within the OECD, Israel is among the countries with the highest number of fatalities in road accidents relative to the number of vehicles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 12:44
Police Traffic Division. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police Traffic Division.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The number of severe road accidents that occurred in Israel during 2019 registered a 9% decrease compared to the previous year, but the number of fatal crashes was up by 10%, the police said in a statement.
In the current year, 1,633 severe accidents occurred, compared to 1,787 in 2018.
According to the police, an additional 250 officers were assigned to the Traffic Division. Overall there was a 23% increase in law enforcement against life-threatening offenses on Israeli roads and a total of 508,000 reports were written in comparison with the 412,000 in the year before.
The last in-depth report about decade-long tendencies from the National Road Safety Authority showed that in 2017, 59,000 people were involved in road accidents, 323 of which were fatal. According to the report, the decade from 2007 to 2017 showed an 11% decrease in fatal accidents, a 31% decrease in light accidents, but only a slight increase of 8% in severe accidents.
Within OECD countries, Israel was among the ten countries with the highest number of fatalities in road accidents relative to the number of vehicles: 10.8 accidents per 100,000 vehicles, the 2017 report stated. In contrast, the country has among the ten lowest rates of fatalities in relation to its population: 4.1 fatal accidents per 100,000 people. According to the report, research findings have shown that as a country’s Human Development Index (HDI) increases, the chance of involvement in car accidents decreases. Israel ranks 19th in terms of HDI, showing similar indices to countries in close range.
Cassandra Gomes-Hochberg contributed to this report.


Tags Israel oecd road accidents
