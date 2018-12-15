Police arrest 10 as 'Yellow Vest' protests reach Tel Aviv

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Ten people were arrested as hundreds of demonstrators wearing yellow vests took to the streets of central Tel Aviv on Friday morning in protest at the rising cost of living.



Inspired by recent protests across France and other major European cities, organizers urged the public to turn up in their masses to oppose increases in the price of electricity, water and foodstuffs, as well as to dismantle the power of monopolies.





Israeli police, who warned prior to the demonstration that they would not tolerate any disorder or violence, arrested ten demonstrators for extremely disorderly behavior, attacking police officers and failing to heed police orders.While demonstrators successfully brought traffic at Tel Aviv's Azrieli Junction and Kaplan Street to a standstill, police prevented the protest from spreading to the city's Ayalon Highway.Protesters issued their formal demands for immediate government action, calling for slashing the price of gas by 60-70%, the implementation of recommendations for food industry reform, and the implementation of reforms to increase competition in all areas of the market.MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union), one of the leaders of the 2011 social protests that swept the country, attended the demonstration."The Israeli government has declared war on the chance of the middle class and weaker layers of society to keep their heads above water," Shmuli said."The Israeli public is not supposed to pay the price of a failing government with a crooked policy and which has agreed to the corrupt gas plan, which has driven this crazy wave of price increases. People demand solutions, not more committees."Eager to emphasize that the demonstration is a grassroots initiative and not associated with any political party or funding, organizers called on the public to back a crowdfunding campaign seeking NIS 25,000 to purchase yellow vests, megaphones and ensure the continuation of the protests."The Israeli government must discuss this crisis at its next meeting on Sunday, and decide to put an end to the price increases before all the country burns," said protest leader Shai Cohen."Every family in Israel is going to lose hundreds or thousands of shekels every month due to the increases. From Nahariya to Sderot and Eilat, the public cannot and will not pay more for being abandoned. Food, electricity and water are not luxuries."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



