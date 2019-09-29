Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police bolster security measures for Jewish holidays

Thousands of police officers will carry out security checks and patrol areas such as synagogues, malls and public parks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 29, 2019 15:17
Israelis walk past a shop selling pomegranates in Mahne Yehuda Market in central Jerusalem, ahead of Rosh Hashana. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli police are planning to bolster security measures for the Jewish holiday season, the Police Spokesperson announced on Sunday.

Sunday night marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. In the following weeks, until the end of Sukkot, the Festival of the Tabernacles, tens of thousands of people are expected to attend religious services and travel around the country.

According to the police, on Wednesday, October 2, the focus of the tightened security measures will be Jerusalem and the Old City, where thousands are expected to visit for the Fast of Gedaliah.

On Yom Kippur, October 8 and 9, police forces will be protecting synagogues all over the country.

Parks and tourist attraction sites are going to be closely monitored during Sukkot (October 13-21).

The police emergency number 100 will function as usual throughout the holidays, as will the non-emergency number, 110, which can be used for inquiries.


