Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police confiscate dozens of illegal fireworks ahead of Muslim festival

The suspect, a man in his 30's, was not present at the search and has been summoned for questioning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 6, 2019 08:56
Fireworks illustrative

Fireworks illustrative. (photo credit: PIXABAY)

As the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha approaches, police in Israel have been attempting to assure the safety of children from the sale and distribution of illegal fireworks and firecrackers. 

Police searched a home in the Druze village of Kisra-Sumei, western Galilee, and found dozens of fireworks and firecrackers intended for sale to minors, ahead of the upcoming festival.

The suspect, a man in his 30's, was not present at the search and has been summoned for questioning.

Israeli police have said that they will continue to work against the illegal possession and sale to minors of fireworks.

A police spokesperson said dozens of children are injured every year as a result of dangerous toys, and urged parents to be alert ahead of the festival.

Illegal fireworks seized during the search in Kisra-Sumei, Israel, August 2019 (Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)


Related Content

Wedding proposal in Jerusalem
August 6, 2019
Tel Aviv to show proposals on City Hall for ‘Jewish Valentine’s Day’

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings