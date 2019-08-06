Police confiscate dozens of illegal fireworks ahead of Muslim festival

As the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha approaches, police in Israel have been attempting to assure the safety of children from the sale and distribution of illegal fireworks and firecrackers.



Police searched a home in the Druze village of Kisra-Sumei, western Galilee, and found dozens of fireworks and firecrackers intended for sale to minors, ahead of the upcoming festival.

The suspect, a man in his 30's, was not present at the search and has been summoned for questioning.Israeli police have said that they will continue to work against the illegal possession and sale to minors of fireworks.A police spokesperson said dozens of children are injured every year as a result of dangerous toys, and urged parents to be alert ahead of the festival.

