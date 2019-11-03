Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police question PA minister for ‘illegal activities’ in Jerusalem

The PA minister was detained by police officers from his home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Suwaneh, near the Mount of Olives.

By
November 3, 2019 19:21
1 minute read.
Police patrol Sultan Sulivan Road, Jerusalem, as security forces brace for disorder, July 21, 2017.

Police patrol Sultan Sulivan Road, Jerusalem, as security forces brace for disorder, July 21, 2017.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Palestinian Authority Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi al-Hidmi was detained for questioning on Sunday by the Jerusalem Police.

His lawyer, Ahmed Safiyeh, said Hidmi was released six hours later. The lawyer said that Hidmi was questioned about his activities in east Jerusalem, including various services he provides to the residents there.

He described the detention as “politically-motivated,” claiming it came in the context of Israeli measures against east Jerusalem and its residents.

This was the third time that Hidmi had been detained since he was appointed minister in the PA government last April. He has also been summoned for interrogation several times by the police in the past few months.

The PA minister was detained by police officers from his home in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Suwaneh, near the Mount of Olives.

Hidmi, a resident of east Jerusalem, holds an Israeli-issued ID card that grants him the status of permanent residency in Israel. He previously served as general-director of the east Jerusalem Chamber of Commerce.

His detention comes in the context of the Israeli authorities’ efforts to prevent the PA from carrying out various activities in Jerusalem.

The authorities suspect that Hidmi has been acting in violation of the 1994 Law for the Implementation of the Agreement on the Gaza Strip and Jericho Area, which prohibits the PA from carrying out political, governmental or similar activity within the area of the State of Israel, including east Jerusalem.

The law states that the PA “shall not open or operate a representative mission, and shall not hold a meeting, in the area of the State of Israel unless written permission for this has been given by the State of Israel or someone authorized by it to do so.”

In mid-October, Hidmi was detained by the police for several hours, apparently to prevent him from accompanying representatives of the Saudi Football Federation during a visit to the al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. In July, he was briefly detained by the police after accompanying Chilean President Sebastian Piñera to the holy site.

The Jerusalem Police have in recent months detained the PA “governor” of Jerusalem, Adnan Gheith, also on suspicion of carrying out governmental and political activities in the city. Both Hidmi and Gheith have been repeatedly warned by the police to halt their activities.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
November 3, 2019
WATCH: Netanyahu addresses the opening of Christian Media summit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings