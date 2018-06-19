Police seize illegal weapons at suspected Palestinian cop's home

Police arrested a suspect whom they believe to be a Palestinian police officer, after they seized Carl Gustav weapons and ammunition during a raid of his house on Monday night.



The raid was conducted as part of targeted activities against the possession of illegal weapons carried out by detectives, border Police officers and Israel Police dog handlers, together with IDF forces.





During a search of the suspect's house in the Aram neighborhood of east Jerusalem, police dogs located the place where improvised Carl Gustav weapons and ammunition bullets were hidden.The police arrested a suspect in his 30s on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons.The suspect was due to be brought before a military court to extend his detention on Tuesday."The Israel Police continues its deliberate and focused activity to locate and seize weapons in the framework of its persistent struggle against serious crime and to prevent the weapons reaching suspects who could harm civilians and members of the security forces," the police said, adding that it is also working to decrease the phenomenon of the use of weapons for solving internal conflicts between residents.Named after the original Swedish 1945 submachine gun, the Carl Gustav or the “Carlo” have proliferated across the West Bank in recent years. They are easily homemade and locally produced in the West Bank.Security forces believe that most of shooting attacks which have occurred in the West Bank and inside Israel were carried out with weapons locally produced in the West Bank, most commonly the Karl Gustav.The police, IDF and the Shin Bet intelligence agency regularly conduct joint operations to raid warehouses and factories in order to locate and seize weapons before they can get into the hands of terrorists.According to the IDF, 42 illegal weapons workshops were closed and 455 illegal weapons were seized in 2017, a slight increase from the 40 gun-making workshops closed in the West Bank in 2016. The number of weapons seized remained the same at 445, still a significant increase from the 170 illegal weapons seized in 2015.This has resulted in a hike of the cost of the Karl Gustav, from 1,500 NIS in January 2015 to 4,500 NIS in December 2016 to approximately 7,000 NIS in May 2017.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report