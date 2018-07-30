Police step up preparations for Jerusalem Pride Parade

Police commissioner Roni Alsheich tours Jerusalem and receives a security briefing in preparation for Jerusalem Pride Parade, July 30, 2018..
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As rainbow flags went up around the capital ahead of Thursday's annual pride parade, police stepped up their security preparations for the event in light of a 2015 stabbing attack. Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich toured the grounds for the parade on Monday morning ahead of the parade, a police spokesperson announced on Monday..
The police commissioner toured the Liberty Bell Park complex where the Jerusalem District police officers, led by Jerusalem Police chief Yoram Halevy, briefed Alsheich on the operational preparations and procedures for the coming event while touring the planned route.
The Jerusalem gay pride parade, a populist event with the mission of preaching pride and tolerance, began in 2002 with its first march named "Love Without Borders" and became an annual tradition in Jerusalem.
In 2005, a district court order overturned an attempt to stop the parade which led to a number of protestors, mostly Orthodox Jews, to gather at the event.
One of the protestors, Yishai Schlissel, a Haredi Jew from the West Bank city of Yad Binyamin, attacked three parade participants with a kitchen knife
and was subsequently convicted of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
In 2008, while in prison, Schlissel was hospitalized and diagnosed with a paranoid psychiatric condition.
After serving a sentence of ten years in prison Schlissel was released in 2015, but less than three weeks after his release he stabbed six marchers during the Jerusalem gay pride parade resulting in the death of 16-year-old Shira Banki.
Schlissel was convicted of murder
, six counts of attempted murder and one count of causing extreme bodily harm, and was sentenced to life plus thirty-one years in prison and ordered to pay NIS 2,064,000 in compensation to the families of the victims.
According to the Jerusalem Police Spokesperson, Alsheich received an extensive briefing on the "long and thorough staff work carried out by the Israel Police," which included, "the deployment of thousands of policemen, both overt and covert, comprehensive intelligence preparation work and the use of intelligence technologies."
During the tour, Alsheich said, "The role of the police in a democratic society is measured by its ability to allow all sectors of the population and all voices in society to exercise their freedom of expression."
"Beyond possible attempts to harm the participants of the march, it is important to remember the terrorist threat and past attempts to carry out terrorist attacks," concluded Alsheich.