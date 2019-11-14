NYC Conference
Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman meet for coalition talks

There are low expectations for a political breakthrough on the formation of a national unity government by next Wednesday, when Gantz’s mandate ends.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz meets with Avigdor Liberman, November 14, 2019 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz arrived at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel on Thursday morning for a meeting with Yisrael Beteynu chairman Avigdor Liberman.
“There won’t be a big announcement in the meeting,” a source in Blue and White said. “But a week is still a long time in Israeli politics. It’s like a year in other countries.”
Liberman met with President Reuven Rivlin yesterday to seek clarification regarding his proposal for ending the coalition-building crisisat a meeting at the President's Residence.
Liberman is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on Thursday but appeared to criticize Likud's leader in an appearance on Army Radio. Liberman said that there is cooperation between Netanyahu and terror organization Hamas. At this rate, Liberman said, Hamas will become a second Hezbollah from the south.
Liberman also said, "We're at a critical time, when a minor organization can paralyze half the country. We need a unity government."
He further added that there needs to be an economic solution in Gaza, as well as military one.
"We can't act only with force or only with diplomacy," Liberman said.
Gil Hoffman and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


