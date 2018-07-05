Defense Ministry carries out missile test from central Israel airbase

Israel's Arrow II anti-missile system is test-fired near the Tel Aviv beach in this picture released by Israel's Aircraft Industries.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel’s Defense Ministry conducted a missile test from the Palmachim air base early Thursday morning.
“In the framework of the Homa [missile defense] directorate, a planned test launch was conducted this morning,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement, without elaborating on what type of missile was launched.
The Defense Ministry conducts regular missile tests from the Palmachim air base near the city of Rishon Letzion south of Tel Aviv.
Arrow 3 Trial (Defense Ministry)
Israel has been carrying out tests of the Arrow 3 intercontinental ballistic missile
(ICBM) defense system.
Considered one of the world's best interceptors due to its breakthrough technological capabilities, the Arrow 3 is a highly maneuverable system designed to provide ultimate air defense by intercepting ballistic missiles when they are still outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
The Arrow-3 development program is one of the joint programs between Israel and the United States, was co-managed by the US Missile Defense Agency and IMDO, a division of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. The primary contractor for the integration and development of the Arrow Weapon System is MLM of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), together with America's Boeing, Elta, Elbit Systems, IMI, and Rafael.
New latest generation of the Arrow 3 system is believed to have better intercepting capabilities at a much higher altitude and much further away from Israeli soil.
Two earlier tests of the system in Israel were called off after technical problems and in May the Ministry of Defense delayed an upcoming joint test with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) which was due to take place on the Alaskan island of Kodiak.
According to a statement released by the ministry the delay came following consultations between Washington and Jerusalem “in order to achieve maximum readiness” for the field test which would have tested the system against targets similar in behavior to advanced ballistic missiles being developed by Iran.
Israel and the United States remain concerned that Iran has continued to work on both its nuclear program as well as its ballistic missile program despite international criticism.
In addition to the Arrow system, Israel’s air defenses currently include the Iron Dome, designed to shoot down short-range rockets, and the David’s Sling missile defense system designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km.
In mid-June the US Senate approved $500m for Israel's missile defense programs for the Iron Dome, Arrow 2, Arrow 3 and David’s Sling under the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act. Another $ 50 million was approved for US-Israel counter-tunnel cooperation.