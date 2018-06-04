Ex-Shin Bet chief: Hamas must know IDF troop deployment in Gaza possible

Likud MK Avi Dichter, former head of the Shin Bet and Chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, raised the possibility that Israel may have to send troops into Gaza to put an end to rocket fire by Hamas and other groups in an interview with Army Radio Monday morning.



"We cannot allow terrorists to determine our moves for us," Dichter said. "Hamas has to be aware of the possibility of an IDF ground operation in Gaza, otherwise our deterrent power will be damaged."





"I don't know any kind of terrorism... against which an effective deterrent was achieved by air strikes alone," Dichter added.Noting that small, rogue cells, and not Hamas, were responsible for launching some of the rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over the past week, "Hamas in Gaza have to understand that they cannot stand by on the sidelines while rogues launch rockets into Israel and expect that its rule in Gaza will remain stable," Dichter said.Dozens of mortars were fired from the Gaza at communities in southern Israel Saturday. In response, the IDF attacked 15 Hamas targets in the land-locked Palestinian enclave IAF strikes terror targets in Gaza, June 3, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)Dichter was speaking ahead of expected large demonstrations in Gaza this coming Friday to mark "Nakba Day," June 5, the anniversary of the defeat of Arab armies by Israel in the Six Day War."I know the Palestinian arena very well, including Gaza," Dichter said, noting that this coming Friday is the final Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, and large numbers of worshipers are expected to attend Friday prayers and the demonstrations that will follow.Gazans have been protesting along the border since March 30 as part of the Great March of Return, with demonstrators throwing stones and Molotov cocktails toward troops and launching incendiary kites and balloons toward Israeli territory.Dichter also dismissed the allegations, first revealed Thursday night by the Uvda investigative news show, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered Yoram Cohen, the head of the Shin Bet at the time, to tap the phones of then-Mossad chief Tamir Pardo and IDF chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz in 2011 "There is no situation in which a prime minister asks the head of the Shin Bet: I want to listen to X, Y, and Z," Dichter said. "It is impossible that the prime minister would believe that he has the power... it would be political suicide."