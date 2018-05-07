May 07 2018
Former IDF chief of staff Gantz 'not ruling out Likud'

Speculation continues as the popular military commander eyes his entry to politics.

By
May 7, 2018 12:17
1 minute read.
Benny Gantz

Former IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz told Army Radio Monday morning that he "would not rule out running with Likud," saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party is a Zionist party and he is considering all Zionist parties.

Gantz, who has a post-army cooling-off period that may prevent him from entering politics until February, is not expect to select a party until elections are called.

Despite his statement about not ruling out Likud, he also made statements that indicated he would join a party further to the left.

Gantz downplayed Netanyahu's favorite issue, Iran, by saying that "Iran lacks strong retaliation capabilities." He also criticized politicians for speaking too much about the issue.

In perhaps another indication that Gantz is not on the way to join Likud, when asked to select a song for a radio program on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the IDF, he picked Od Yavo Shalom Aleinu (peace will still come to us) by Mosh Ben Ari and the band Sheva. The song's chorus includes the Arabic word for peace. 

Since concluding his term as chief of staff in February 2016, Gantz has been repeatedly touted as a potential challenger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he opt to enter politics. Gantz has, however, remained non-committal regarding his future plans.


