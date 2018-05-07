Former Obama official: Israeli spy agency Black Cube targeted me

Colin Kahl participates in a panel discussion about Iran's nuclear program on Capitol Hill, February 21, 2012 in Washington, DC..
(photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Colin Kahl, former deputy assistant to president Obama and national security adviser to vice president Joe Biden, responded to reports that he had been targeted by the Israeli security firm Black Cube in an attempt to discredit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in a series of posts on Twitter Sunday night.
Aides to US President Donald Trump hired Black Cube to conduct an undercover campaign to smear Kahl and Obama's Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, according to a report first published in the London Observer
on Saturday.
During the summer of 2017, Black Cube agents using aliases and shell companies attempted to solicit information from Rhodes's and Kahl's wives, as well as from reporters and Iran experts who had been in contact with Obama-era officials, The New Yorker
reported.
Trita Parsi, a well-known expert on Iranian politics and foreign policy, was contacted by a Black Cube agent who claimed to be a reporter. The agent pressed Parsi for information on whether Obama officials had personally benefited financially from the nuclear agreement. Black Cube secretly recorded the conversation, a transcript of which was obtained by The New Yorker
.
In his Twitter posts, Kahl stated that at the same time as the alleged Black Cube operation, Trump administration officials became "obsessed" with him and Rhodes, and "pushed a narrative that Ben and I were solely responsible for turmoil across the Middle East."
Black Cube is made up of agents "trained in Israel’s elite military and governmental intelligence units," according to the company's website. The same firm had been hired by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit the women who had accused him of sexual harassment as well as reporters covering the story.
The company denied the reports that it had targeted Rhodes, Kahl and others. “Black Cube has no relation whatsoever to the Trump administration, to Trump aides, to anyone close to the administration or to the Iran Nuclear deal," the company said in a statement. "Anyone who claims otherwise is misleading their readers and viewers."
A Black Cube source claimed to The Jerusalem Post
not to know Kahl.
President Trump is due to decide whether the United States will pull out of the Iran deal
, negotiated between the Islamic Republic and the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, on May 12.