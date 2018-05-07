Former Obama official: Israeli spy agency Black Cube targeted me

Colin Kahl, former deputy assistant to president Obama and national security adviser to vice president Joe Biden, responded to reports that he had been targeted by the Israeli security firm Black Cube in an attempt to discredit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in a series of posts on Twitter Sunday night.



CONFIRMED: The Israeli intel firm Black Cube used to go after Harvey Weinstein’s accusers also targeted me & @brhodes (& our families).



Lots of new details in this new @RonanFarrow piece. https://t.co/T2ERbnYSMu







Was this authorized by the Trump White House? 1/10 — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) May 7, 2018

So here’s the SECOND thing we know: Some senior aides to the President were obsessed with Ben and me, and were seeking to smear us, around the same time the Israeli firm was tasked by someone to dig up dirt on us and our families. 9/10 — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) May 7, 2018

Aides to US President Donald Trump hired Black Cube to conduct an undercover campaign to smear Kahl and Obama's Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, according to a report first published in the London Observer on Saturday.During the summer of 2017, Black Cube agents using aliases and shell companies attempted to solicit information from Rhodes's and Kahl's wives, as well as from reporters and Iran experts who had been in contact with Obama-era officials, The New Yorker reported.Trita Parsi, a well-known expert on Iranian politics and foreign policy, was contacted by a Black Cube agent who claimed to be a reporter. The agent pressed Parsi for information on whether Obama officials had personally benefited financially from the nuclear agreement. Black Cube secretly recorded the conversation, a transcript of which was obtained by The New Yorker.In his Twitter posts, Kahl stated that at the same time as the alleged Black Cube operation, Trump administration officials became "obsessed" with him and Rhodes, and "pushed a narrative that Ben and I were solely responsible for turmoil across the Middle East."Black Cube is made up of agents "trained in Israel’s elite military and governmental intelligence units," according to the company's website. The same firm had been hired by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit the women who had accused him of sexual harassment as well as reporters covering the story.The company denied the reports that it had targeted Rhodes, Kahl and others. “Black Cube has no relation whatsoever to the Trump administration, to Trump aides, to anyone close to the administration or to the Iran Nuclear deal," the company said in a statement. "Anyone who claims otherwise is misleading their readers and viewers."A Black Cube source claimed to The Jerusalem Post not to know Kahl.President Trump is due to decide whether the United States will pull out of the Iran deal , negotiated between the Islamic Republic and the US, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, on May 12.