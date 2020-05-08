The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz: The political crisis is over

Gantz wrote that the government that is set to be sworn in next Wednesday has the right checks and balances and would safeguard Israeli democracy and protect the rule of law.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 8, 2020 19:14
BENNY GANTZ, head of the Blue and White party.
BENNY GANTZ, head of the Blue and White party.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Next week at this time, unless new problems arise, the worst political crisis in the history of Israel will be over, and Israel will finally have a new government, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz wrote in his weekly message on Facebook.
Gantz wrote that the government that is set to be sworn in next Wednesday has the right checks and balances and would safeguard Israeli democracy and protect the rule of law.
“The unity government that will be established despite all the difficulties is necessary to heal Israeli society,” Gantz wrote. “We need an emergency government to help the million unemployed people and to deal with the medical danger that still hovers and could return,” Gantz wrote.
Gantz promised that the government would serve all sectors of the population and those requiring economic assistance due to the impact of the coronavirus.
“This will not be the government of my dreams, especially its expected size," he said. “This apparently will also not be the dream government of Netanyahu. But at the end of the day, the people wanted and needed unity. The time has come to put everything aside and focus on the good of the state of Israel.”


