Injured protester Jafar Farah intends to sue police over broken knee

Jafar Farah accused an Israeli police officer of deliberately breaking his knee while Farah was in police custody following a Friday protest against Israel's recent actions on the Gaza border.



"When I was brought to the police station with my son, I found him on the floor and covered in blood. When I asked the police officer, 'Who gave you the right to treat my son this way?' his response was to break my knee," Farah, the director of the Haifa-based Mossawa Center – The Advocacy Center for Arab Citizens in Israel, said in an excerpt of an interview with Army Radio posted on Twitter Monday morning.





"I intend to sue the police," Farah said."They should stop saying that this is a democracy," Farah said in a video taken by the Hadash Party student group at Haifa University. "What happened here in Haifa over the past two days is a disgrace and an insult to every democratic regime."Farah was among 19 protesters arrested at the Friday demonstration in Haifa.Pictures and video taken at the protest show Farah being escorted into a police car standing on two legs. Hours later, he was hospitalized for a broken knee.The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department has opened a probe into the alleged police brutality against Farah and other demonstrators.A statement put out by the Israel Police on Sunday said an initial investigation did not find anything irregular surrounding Farah’s arrest."The Israeli Police enables citizens to hold protests to express their right to free expression in a democratic state every day of the year," the Police Spokesperson said in a further statement Sunday night. "At the same time, the police will act decisively against those disturbing the public order and those who threaten the public's security and safety."The Haifa District Court ordered the protesters to be released Monday morning, despite a police request to keep the 19 in custody for a further five days. Seven of the protesters suspected of assaulting a police office were retained for an additional several hours.The judge cited the fact that seven of the 19 required medical treatment in his decision to release the protesters."The only democracy in the Middle East does not need to break the leg of a protester while he is under arrest," said Bassel Farah, Jafar's son, in an interview with Army Radio."No one will break him," he said of his father."The facts as presented by the police raise serious questions, since Farah's leg was broken," said Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan."If there was a police officer or commander who acted violently or who is lying — he certainly has no place in the police," Erdan said.