Israel says Irish bill to prohibit settlement products is ‘immoral’

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A bill expected to pass the Irish parliament next week prohibiting “the import and sales of goods, services and natural resources originating in illegal settlements in occupied territories” is immoral, the Israeli embassy in Ireland said Wednesday.
The embassy is “concerned by bills that further the divisions between Israel and the Palestinians,” the embassy said in a statement.
“Legislation, which promotes a boycott of any kind, should be rejected as it does nothing to achieve peace but rather empowers the Hamas terrorists as well as those Palestinians who refuse to come to the negotiating table,” the embassy continued.
“Closing doors will not in any way facilitate Ireland's role and influence,” it stated. “There are direct parties to the conflict. Boycotting one of them will not do any good and is immoral.”
The main opposition party Fianna Fáil decided Tuesday evening to back the bill, pretty much ensuring passage. The bill received enthusiastic backing last week at a Dublin concert by the fanatically anti-israel former Pink Floyd artist Roger Waters.
Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins, the party's spokesman on foreign affairs, told the online Irish newspaper TheJournali.ie that he and a colleague “traveled to Israel and Palestine to see at first hand the reality of what is happening on the ground” before taking a view on the bill.
“Having done that and having met with a wide range of agencies and groups, it is my view that Ireland passing the Occupied Territories Bill has the potential to send a strong message that the issue of illegal settlements is being taken seriously and needs to be addressed,” he said.
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was in Israel last month. Earlier this year he expressed reservations about the bill, saying that while it would send “an important signal to the the Palestinian people,” it would not enhance Ireland's international position.
On Tuesday he tweeted opposition to the bill, writing: “The Irish Government has always condemned construction of illegal settlements. But this Bill asks Irish government to do something it is not legally empowered to do - trade is an EU competence, not an Irish one. FF [Fiana Fáil] knows this - so this move is both opportunist and irresponsible.”
The bill's sponsor, an Independent parliamentarian named Francis Black, tweeted in response that she had two legal opinions disputing Coveney's claim. “I believe if we wait for EU leadership, we could be waiting forever,” she wrote.
In a tweet on Sunday, Black thanked Waters for his support, and wrote that it was “time for Ireland to take the lead, stand up for justice in #Palestine & end trade in #SettlementGoods.”
The move comes amid calls in Ireland to boycott next year's Eurovision song contest
scheduled to be held in Israel. Though Fianna Fáil will support the bill against the settlements, it is unlikely to support a Eurovision boycott, its leader Micheál Martin was quoted as saying.
Martin, asked about the Eurovision boycott in TheJournal.ie, said he has “never been a boycott fan,” and that “I think the Eurovision is neither here nor there to be frank in terms of the profound crisis that Palestine represents, particularly Gaza.”
Ireland, along with Sweden and Spain, are considered among the fiercest critics and most unsympathetic countries toward Israel inside the EU.
In 2015, the EU issued guidelines for labeling products from the settlements, but stopped short of calling for a boycott.