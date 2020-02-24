Joint List's Ahmed Tibi, 'No Gantz government if Gaza attacked'

One of the conditions for enabling Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz to form a minority government is that there be no IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip, Joint List faction chairman Ahmad Tibi told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.In an interview in the Knesset that will be published on Friday, Tibi appeared to confirm Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated statements that the Joint List would have veto power over IDF operations. “We will do our utmost as the Joint List to block any war and advance the peace process,” Tibi said. “There will be no bulldozers on bodies, no air attacks on the Palestinians. Peace, not war. I have a limit of what I can swallow.”Joint List head Ayman Odeh added in an interview with Channel 12 that his party would not cooperate with a government that attacks Gaza. Netanyahu expressed outrage.“It is shameful that while the IDF and other security forces are maintaining Israel’s security, Gantz’s political allies condemn them,” Netanyahu said. “Gantz needs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi to form a government. Such a government would be dangerous.”Tibi confirmed reports that the Likud is trying to organize a Likud rally in an Arab city to woo Arab voters for the March 2 election. He said the Likud was offering both incentives and punishments to pressure Arab mayors to host the event.