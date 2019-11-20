Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman is expected to make a dramatic announcement at 1 p.m. in which he will reveal whether he will support the formation of a narrow government or a third election.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz met late Tuesday in an effort to persuade Liberman that the other side is to blame for the failure to form an unity government.Liberman has pushed both Netanyahu and Gantz to make compromises to bring them to unity, but neither side has agreed.Liberman's options include enabling Gantz to form a minority coalition backed by the Joint List via a parliamentary safety net and allowing Netanyahu to form a right-wing government with religious parties.Both Netanyahu and Gantz have issued statements since their ill-fated meeting ended, attempting to woo Liberman. Netanyahu noted the tension on the border with Syria and said that Liberman should not allow a coalition to be formed that would be dependent on Arab MKs. Gantz focused on matters of religion and state and said that Liberman should back a coalition led by him.Gant's mandate to form a government is set to expire on Wednesday night. If he he cannot form a government by then there will be 21 days in which any MK can draft a support of a majority of the Knesset. If no MK manages to do that, elections will automatically be held in March.