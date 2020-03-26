The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud, Blue and White negotiations intensifying

Both sides are trying to reach preliminary agreements before a new Knesset speaker is due to be voted on and sworn in at a special session of the Knesset plenum at 4pm.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 26, 2020 13:24
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Coalition negotiations between Likud and Blue and White intensified on Thursday at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Both sides are trying to reach preliminary agreements before a new Knesset speaker is due to be voted on and sworn in at a special session of the Knesset plenum at 4pm. The special session of the plenum to replace outgoing speaker Yuli Edelstein was requested by the Supreme Court early Thursday.
The Likud has objected to Blue and White MK Meir Cohen becoming Knesset speaker, because he is from the Yesh Atid party in Blue and White that may end up staying out of a national unity government if it is initially led by Netanyahu.
Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said that if Cohen becomes Knesset speaker, coalition talks would end immediately. He said he was speaking for Netanyahu when he said it. Likud officials noted that in the plan Netanyahu presented on Saturday night, the Knesset speaker could come from the party of the prime minister and then shift to the other party when there is a rotation.
One idea raised as a possible solution to the problem was for Gantz himself to temporarily serve as Knesset speaker. But the idea was immediately rejected by Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz and the Joint List.
“If Gantz becomes the candidate for Knesset speaker in order please Likud and form a unity government, we will vote no,” Joint List faction chairman Ahmad Tibi told a meeting of the Knesset Arrangements Committee.
Tibi then turned to the Blue and White MKs in the room and joked: “Next time, consult with me first.”
Yesh Atid called the idea “political spin” and said it “won’t happen.”
The Arrangements Committee voted to enable the special session of the Knesset by a nine to seven vote.
The Likud and its satellite parties participated in that vote, but they continued boycotting some of the Knesset’s proceedings, including the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The only MK from the Right who came to a meeting of the new Coronavirus Committee was Ayelet Shaked (Yamina).


