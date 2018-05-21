May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

MK pushes Israel to recognize Kurdistan as an independent state

Likud MK Yoav Kisch's motion comes in response to rising tensions between Israel and Turkey.

By
May 21, 2018 12:26
1 minute read.
Israelis from Kurdish origin take part in a rally in support of the Kurdish referendum outside the A

Israelis from Kurdish origin take part in a rally in support of the Kurdish referendum outside the American consulate in Jerusalem September 24, 2017. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

Amid tensions with Turkey, Israel should back Kurdish statehood, Likud MK Yoav Kisch proposed in a motion to the Knesset’s agenda this week.

“Facing Iran’s increasing strength in the region, Turkey’s extremism and the dissolution of Syria, Israel must lead and support the Kurdish effort to establish an independent state,” is the title of Kisch’s motion.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Likud MK’s proposal came as diplomatic relations between Jerusalem and Ankara have soured, with Turkey withdrawing its ambassador in protest over Israel’s response to violent riots in Gaza, and Israel reacting in kind.

Turkey has long persecuted its Kurdish minority and violently suppressed its political aspirations, and engaged in an offensive against Afrin, a Kurdish autonomous zone in northern Syria, earlier this year.

Kisch explained in his motion that “the Kurds are an ethnic group of over 30 million people, with national aspirations. It is estimated that in the Kurdish region of Iraq, there are 8-10 million Kurds, and most other Kurds live in the neighboring countries of Syria, Turkey and Iran.”

According to Kisch, Turkey is “distancing itself from the West and calling out against Israel, supporting terror and continuing to oppress the Kurds in its territory.”

As such, “recognizing an independent Kurdistan can be good for Israel’s interests,” Kisch said, adding: “There is a reason why Israel was the first to publicly congratulate moves towards Kurdish independence in northern Iraq.”

If the Knesset approves Kisch’s motion, the topic will likely be moved to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further discussion. The committee may then hold a vote on support for Kurdish independence, but such a move is not required.




Related Content

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef and Lev Leviev at the dedication ceremony
May 21, 2018
Dazzling new synagogue dedicated at Sheba Medical Center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut