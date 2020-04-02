Progress made in coalition negotiations

A coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White will be finalized as early as Thursday night and no later than Friday afternoon, sources in the two parties said on Thursday evening.Progress was made between the two parties as they both made compromises on disputed portfolios. Benny Gantz.Likud agreed to let the Justice Ministry go to Blue and White faction chairman Avi Nissenkorn. Blue and White accepted the appointment of the Likud's Miri Regev as internal security minister.Blue and White agreed to give up the Foreign Ministry, which could end up going to former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of Likud or to Yamina leader Naftali Bennett. In return, Likud gave up the Education portfolio, which will go to Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi.Yamina threatened to stay out of the coalition if it does not receive the Education portfolio. Shaked said in a Channel 12 interview that if Yamina was not included in the coalition, the party would be a "fighting right-wing opposition."Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Likud made an offer to Yamina, but their party's demands were unrealistic"I feel the negotiations with the Likud are about to be completed," said Blue and White MK Chili Tropper who is close to Blue and White leader