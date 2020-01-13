The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ron Cobi ousted as mayor of Tiberias over budget approval failure

The mayor is expected to appeal the decision at the High Court.

By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 13, 2020 19:00
Mayor of Tiberias Ron Cobi (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/MAARIV)
Mayor of Tiberias Ron Cobi
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/MAARIV)
Mayor of Tiberias Ron Cobi was removed from his position on Monday following his failure to approve Tiberias’ municipal budget before the deadline set by law, despite an extension by Interior Minister Arye Deri.
Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin was empowered to discuss the matter in place of Deri, a haredi, as Cobi claimed there was a conflict of interest due to his contentious relationship with the haredi community
In the meantime, Cobi is expected to file an appeal to the Supreme Court over the decision to dismiss him, arguing that this issue cannot be decided during a temporary transitional government.
"The most important thing now is to get the Tiberias municipality back on track, and get it better so that the residents of the city are not harmed," Deri said.
"Immediately following Minister Elkin’s decision, I appointed Interior Ministery deputy director-general Mooney Ma'atok as interim mayor, and with him elected officials from a number of government offices who will serve as councilors and do all they can to help the city of Tiberias and its residents."
Kobe was elected to the post in October 2018, and stood out in public following his struggles with representatives of the ultra-Orthodox parties. In the elections for the 22nd Knesset, he ran for the secular right-wing party, but did not pass the threshold.
"I welcome Minister Elkin's decision to oust Ron Cobi from office," said Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.
"Cobi is an example of the wild incitement against the ultra-Orthodox public in recent months, which has led to schism and fragmentation. Minister Elkin did well to decide to end his term."
United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev also expressed his praise for Elkin's decision.
“I congratulate Minister Elkin on his decision to oust the Tiberius mayor, Ron Cobi,” Maklev said.
“While the public and the media enjoyed the clown performance of Ron Cobi,” he said that the community and the country suffered from his antics. He added that the former mayor operating in opposition to the role he filled and that dishonored all those who managed the city with him. 
“The public does not want to hear from a man who operates only from a place of hate,” Maklev continued.
“There is no doubt that Minister Elkin saw before his own eyes what was good for the residents of Tiberius and we hope that the city will get on a better path for its residents.”


Tags Budget Tiberias mayor
