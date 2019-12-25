The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Storm set to mar Likud leadership contest Thursday

The weather across the country is expected to result in a low turnout in the race

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 22:10
IF IT takes another round of elections to get the Likud to act, let it be. (photo credit: REUTERS)
IF IT takes another round of elections to get the Likud to act, let it be.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The 116,048 members of Likud will be eligible to vote in their assigned polling station among 106 across the country in Thursday’s Likud leadership race between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his challenger MK Gideon Sa’ar.
But the stormy weather across the country is expected to result in a low turnout in the race, as will a Likud court’s decision to require the members to vote only in their Likud branch’s polling station.
Netanyahu continued his strategy of conducting multiple rallies in different communities, this time in Kibbutz Zimrat, Ofakim and in Ashkelon, where he left the stage due to a rocket attack and came back and said “the Hamas does not want me to win.” Recalling that he was forced from the stage at a campaign rally in Ashdod a week before the September 17 election, he said that the terrorist who fired that rocket “is no longer with us,” referring to assassinated Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-ata, and added that whoever fired this rocket “should gather his belongings.”
He also sent out a message reaching out to Russian-speaking Likud members on social media. “I want people to cast ballots for me as a vote of confidence in the way I have led the country,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Army Radio. “The primaries are first stage and a vote of confidence in me will give me a huge boost toward victory in the elections for the Knesset.” Sa’ar called voters from his campaign headquarters in Tel Aviv and criticized Netanyahu at the Maariv newspaper’s leadership conference in Herzliya.
Sa’ar said at the conference, “There is a significant amount of people who agree with our policies but are distanced by [the prime minister’s legal problems].” Sa’ar said that change was needed in Likud and that the race was wide open. “The time has come to rescue the country from the torture of additional rounds of elections and for the political system to start helping the citizens of Israel instead of helping themselves,” Sa’ar told the crowd at the conference.
Sa’ar accused the prime minister’s entourage and supporters of running a negative campaign. “Dear friends, in the last hours and days, unfortunately, the other side is spreading extreme fake news: lies, slander and even racist statements,” Sa’ar wrote on his Facebook page. “This is not our path. This is not the Likud way.” Sa’ar was referring – in part – to a statement made by Culture Minister Miri Regev who backs Netanyahu, who referred to Sa’ar’s Bukharan heritage (Sa’ar’s mother is half-Bukharan).
“We won’t let the Bukharans win,” she said. Regev responded to Sa’ar’s charges of racism by saying, “Out of desperation, the Sa’ar campaign is taking humor and calling it racism.”
Likud MK Nir Barkat called upon Sa’ar to engage in “soul-searching” for forcing what he called “an unnecessary primary whose results are known in advance.”
Speaking at the Maariv conference in Herzliya, Barkat said Sa’ar “took an opportunistic step that harmed the prime minister at one of the toughest times for him.” In a blow to Sa’ar, the New Likudniks group that numbers thousands of Likud members decided not to endorse either candidate in Thursday’s primary. The group criticized Sa’ar for not speaking out against corruption and for supporting allowing religious groups to operate in state secular schools.
Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud gideon sa'ar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo European hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by