Yigal Amir's wife registers new party

Larissa Trembovler Amir, wife of Yitzhak Rabin's assassin Yigal Amir, registered her new Fair Trial Party with the Central Elections Committee at the Knesset on Tuesday. Trembovler Amir, who has taken the Hebrew first name Renana, told the committee that her party's aims include obtaining a retrial for her husband, reforms in the legal system and better conditions for prisoners. "Politicians don't have the courage to do it," she said regarding her party's goals.Democratic Union MK Stav Shaffir has already announced her intention to appeal to the committee to prevent Trembovler Amir's party from running.The party's list will be led by Trembovler Amir, followed by Rabbi Moshe Nenikashvili, Liza Yudin, Avraham Sheinman and Shaul Peretz. Yigal Amir's mother, Geula Amir, is sixth on the list.Other parties that have registered so far include Hazon, Ani Ve’ata, Da’am, Bible Bloc, Lev Yehudi and the Economic Dawn Party that broke off from the Zehut party of former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin.When Bible Bloc head Dennis Lipkin, an American immigrant, registered his party, he was welcomed in English by the head of the Central Elections Committee, New York-born judge Neal Hendel. Second on the Economic Dawn list is Amos Dov Silver, founder of the mass cannabis distribution network Telegrass, who fled after a Ukrainian court denied his appeal opposing extradition from Ukraine to Israel.Silver was arrested in Ukraine in March following an intense undercover investigation by the Israel Police. He mounted a legal battle in an attempt to appeal his extradition.Ezra Taylor contributed to this report