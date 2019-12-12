The majority of Israelis do not expect the next government to do more to reach a peace treaty with the Palestinians, a poll commissioned by the Geneva Initiative found.More than half (56%) of Israelis expect the next government will do less (19%) or the same (37%) to work towards a peace agreement, while 44% expect it to do more.Palestinians and 17% preferred one state with equal rights for all.Another poll question gave different options for the next decade: 53% preferred that Israel and the Palestinians reach a permanent agreement, 21% that Israel annex the West Bank, 12% that the situation stay the same, 9% don't know and 5% that Israel will unilaterally withdraw from most of the West Bank.The Geneva Initiative, the organization that ordered the poll, promotes a two-state agreement between Israel and the Palestinians based on a 2003 draft of such an agreement reached by former senior officials on both sides. The plan includes conceding the vast majority of the West Bank and dividing Jerusalem.Geneva Initiative Director-General Gadi Baltiansky said it is clear that if the next government reignites a peace process aimed at a two-state solution, it will have broad public support.“The public is more realistic than some of its leaders and understands that the lack of a diplomatic process and a real effort to solve the conflict hurts Israel,” he posited.Baltiansky called on political parties to “present a vision of peace” ahead of the March election.The survey was conducted in November by I-Panels, and released to The Jerusalem Post this week. A representative sample of 615 Israeli adults were polled, and the margin of error is 3.5%.Most of those surveyed (53%) thought that Israel has not made enough of an effort to reach a peace agreement in the past decade, while 28% said Israel did make a sufficient effort and 19% didn't know, and most (56%) thought that allowing the current situation to continue is bad for Israel, while 23% thought it was good and 21% didn't know.Of the following options, 57% preferred a two-state solution, 26% chose one state with fewer rights for