The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

President Rivlin hosts Bar, Batmitzvahs with children who suffered terror attacks

During the event, Ahiya Emanuel Fisher, brother of Adva Fisher ז"ל who was killed in a suicide attack in 2003, spoke on behalf of the children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 20:33
President Reuven Rivlin and Israeli Eurovision winner Neta Barzilai take to the stage at a special Bar adn Bat mitzvah event for children who have suffered terror attacks, December 19, 2019
President Reuven Rivlin hosted a Bar and Batmitzvah event for children injured in terrorist attacks on Thursday evening, in a festive event at the President's Residence, Jerusalem.
The president spoke to the young people and said, “Today, you mark the transition from childhood to adulthood, the age when young men and women form their own opinions, come of age in the eyes of religion and are expected to take responsibility for their actions.
"You have all, unfortunately, already experienced the loss of a father, mother, brother, sister or other relative," the president continued. "Some of you have been injured yourselves. Already as children, too soon, you were asked to grow up, and you did. I want to say that you became heroes. When I see you here, strong, bright and smiling, when I see your spirit, I feel that you are the ones who give me strength.”
The president finished his speech with a special message for the children, saying, "Our responsibility today is to show you our love, our pride, and to do everything we can to give you everything necessary for you to continue to flourish and be the pride of the Israeli people. To ensure your safety and security – yours and all the children of Israel. May you continue to grow and flourish without fear. We believe in you and love you. Mazal tov, from me and from all of Israel.”
This year, the annual event was compèred by Esther Ada and Israel's 2018 Eurovision winner Neta Barzilai performed. Ahiya Emanuel Fisher, brother of Adva Fisher ז"ל who was killed in a suicide attack in 2003, spoke on behalf of the children.
The Organization of Victims of Terror has held such Bar and Batmitzvah celebrations for the past 18 years. The Chair of the Organization of Victims of Terror Abie Moses and Director General of the National Insurance Institute Meir Spiegel also spoke at the event.
Ahiya Emanuel Fisher, a bereaved brother who lost his sister Adva in 2003 in a suicide attack, spoke of his loss. “We are all kids who have grown up, but our growing up started long before we got to the age of bar mitzvah,” he said. “From the pictures and stories I have got to know Adva, the light she brought to our home. I am sure she is proud of me from above.”
Adva Fisher was killed in 2003 when she was 19 years old in a terrorist attack at the Geha Interchange, near Petah Tikva. Her borhter, Ahiya Emmanue was born two-and-a-half years later. At his Barmitzvah, Ahiya chose to donate all the gifts he received to people with special needs, in her memory.


Tags Israel Terror Attack Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by