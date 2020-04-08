President Rivlin speaks with Pope Francis on coronavirus

President Reuven (Reuvi) Rivlin spoke with Pope Francis over the phone about the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, as well as sending his blessings to those all around the world a happy Easter.





"The disease shows us that it respects no borders and that no-one is immune," Rivlin told the Pope. "We are fighting a stubborn and cruel enemy together, and that is how we will overcome it, working together across the world.”





Rivlin expressed his appreciation for Pope Francis' support amid rising antisemitic incidents as the disease spreads. The Pope sent Passover blessings in return, to Rivlin, saying that "when you light your holiday candles tonight in Israel, we will all be with you. I will be with you in my heart and in my prayers."





Additionally Rivlin also urged Jewish Israelis to celebrate Passover with all of its traditions and songs despite coronavirus.

"Even [though] we are not celebrating Seder night as usual, don't forget the special Passover traditions and songs," he said. "And don’t forget to phone or Zoom Granny and Grandpa, Saba and Savta to wish them Chag Sameach [a happy holiday]."





On Tuesday, Rivlin went to the police checkpoints that were set up due to the outbreak, thanking the officers.



Out today to say an enormous thank you from me and from us all to those who are looking out for us - men and women, regular and volunteers, in blue and in green, standing together.