Presidential Hall to undergo renovations following heavy rains

Heavy winter rains led to a leak at the ceiling of the festive hall used to host official functions by the State of Israel. The residency of President Reuven Rivlin closed its official hall on Sunday following reports on severe leaks and dampness that damage the original painted ceiling by artist Naftali Bezem, a press release on behalf of the President’s Office reported. The hall is used for special functions and was intended to host the planned International Holocaust Forum meant to take place at the end of January with dozens of world leaders, including the UK's Prince Philip.Special renovation works will be undertaken to repair the damage.