Price-Tag assault reported in Palestinian village of Sinjil

Vandals wrote on the village walls “these murders, you give them work, they rape children.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 24, 2019 12:56
Karin Sendel Israeli soccer player . (photo credit: SINJIL VILLAGE COUNCIL)

 
Vandals wrote slurs like “village of terrorists” and “here live terrorists that throw rocks” during Sunday night in the village of Sinjil, Kann news reported.   
Another slur was “you give them work and they rape children,” which seems to be in relation to the shocking rape of a seven year old Jewish girl in a West Bank that rocked the nation recently. 
 
A Palestinian man was arrested for allegedly raping the child but the police re-opened the investigation due to question marks surrounding the case, such as him having an alibi for the suspected time of the assault.

