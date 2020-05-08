Protester who threatened Yair Netanyahu interrogated by police

Left-wing protester Haim Shidmi, who threatened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, is being interrogated by the Israel Police's Lahav 433 unit, Channel 12's police affairs correspondent Moshe Nussbaum reported Friday morning.





According to the report, the man, alongside two other left-wing protesters, is being interrogated on suspicion of incitement and making deadly threats against Netanyahu junior they made during a protest under the prime minister's residence on Jerusalem's Balfour Street.





Following the protests, social media users began posting videos showing Shidmi allegedly calling to throw Molotov cocktails at the residence.





The interrogation, according to the report, is carried out following a special permit given by the State Attorney's office on Thursday following four complaints, including those of Netanyahu senior and Netanyahu junior.



