The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rabbi Mazuz blames pride parades for coronavirus outbreak

Mazuz has blamed a number of tragedies on pride parades, including the terrorist attack in which Eitam and Naama Henkin were killed in 2015.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 9, 2020 08:02
Jerusalem pride parade, 2 August 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jerusalem pride parade, 2 August 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As the coronavirus outbreak in Israel and the world intensifies, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, who promised that the virus would not affect Israel, blamed the continuing outbreak on pride parades.
"We are strict about the words of the Torah by washing hands and the rest of the commandments," said Mazuz at the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva on Saturday night, according to Israel Hayom.
Mazuz is the dean of the Kiseh Rahamim Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and spiritual patron of Shas renegade Eli Yishai and his Yahad movement.
"This pride parade is a parade against nature, and anyone who does something against nature, the one who created nature takes revenge on him. When you do things against nature, you place your hand in fire and pray that the fire doesn't burn you, it burns you! Here they are doing [something] against nature in impertinence, the pride parade, what are you proud of?" said Mazuz.
The rabbi claimed that all countries that have parades have been affected by the virus and that the Arab countries which don't have pride parades do not have the virus either. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and a number of other countries throughout the Middle East have been affected by the virus.
Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death, has been hit especially hard by the virus, with a higher death rate than the global average. Mazuz claimed that the outbreak there was due to "vices" and because "they hate Israel horribly," according to Israel Hayom.
Israel has reported 39 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as of Monday morning.
"It is very regrettable and unfortunate that in the moments that the entire world is united in order to eradicate the coronavirus, Rabbi Mazuz finds it correct to blame the LGBT+ community, and to treat members [of the community] as if they were responsible for the outbreak of the disease. We strongly condemn these words and call on the rabbi to apologize," said the Anti-Defamation League's Israel branch on Facebook on Sunday in response to Mazuz's statements.
Blue and White MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu responded to Mazuz's remarks on Facebook, writing "The words of Meir Mazuz are madness. Incitement against people just because they exist may have been routine at the beginning, middle and end of the 20th century. In 2020, there is no room for ceremonies of fear and hate of this type, and it is regrettable that a stage is given to them at all in the Israeli public.
Mazuz has blamed a number of tragedies on pride parades, including the terrorist attack in which Eitam and Naama Henkin were killed in 2015.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Gay Pride Haredi LGBT Pride Parade coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unity needed in Israel after the third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel considers placing some Americans under coronavirus quarantine
A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana January 30, 2020.
2 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
5 Iranian official involved in US hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Iranian official involved in US embassy hostage crisis dies of coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by