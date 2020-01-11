The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rafi Peretz under fire after newest wave of homophobic comments

Education Minister Rafi Peretz, in an interview with Yediot Aharonot, additionally spoke of deporting children of illegal immigrants and limiting Palestinians to vote in local elections alone.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JANUARY 11, 2020 20:58
MK Rafi Peretz, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Rafi Peretz, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Education Minister Rafi Peretz, in an interview with Yediot Aharonot that was published on Friday, began another homophobic tangent in which he said, "Thank God my children grew up naturally and healthily" in response to a question about what he would do if one of his children were to come out of the closet.
Peretz was interviewed in the wake of an expected union in the right-wing bloc as the deadline for lists to be submitted to the Central Elections Committee looms closer. Parties have until Wednesday to submit their lists, and negotiations are still ongoing among parties to the right of the Likud, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett refuses to be with extremists, making these negotiations drag on.
Peretz, in the interview, claimed that a normative family is "with a man and a woman and should be kept [that way]."
Knesset members that are part of the LGBT community did not mince words in their responses to Peretz on social media, many of which uploaded photos of their families.
Democratic Union leader Nitzan Horowitz tweeted a photograph of his family, saying, "Rafi Peretz is a lowly man. This is how the education minister intends to scrape votes from the extreme right.
"Who are you to tell me how to live my life?" he continued. "Wishing everyone different parents than you."
"Look, Rabbi Rafi, this is what a 'natural and healthy' family looks like in a country in disarray that has let you be its education minister," tweeted MK Itzik Shmuli of the Labor-Gesher party.
Blue and White MK Eitan Ginsburg posted his response on his Facebook page, saying that Peretz should "come and look [his children] in their eyes, in front of their friends and their families. Come and tell them to their faces that they are growing up in an unnatural and unhealthy family. Come and tell them that the love their parents have for them is lesser than the love you have for your children."
Likud MK Amir Ohana, who is openly gay, was noticeably absent from the procession of responses to Peretz.
Numerous local authorities released statements, including those of Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Hod Hasharon, saying that they will not be taking the education minister's comments into account and will instead be treating each member of their respective communities equally.
"This is what is necessary in order to make a change, even when the government postpones issues and when Netanyahu courts dark Kahanists like Rafi Peretz and Itamar Ben Gvir, who want to educate the children of Israel on hatred and violence," said Green Party leader Stav Shaffir.
In the interview, Peretz defended his potential future work with Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying that "he is not exactly a Kahanist." Kahanism is an extremist Jewish ideology which claims that Arabs living in Israel are enemies of Jews and Israel, according to a report by the US Department of State's Office of the Coordinator for Counterterrorism.
"Itamar Ben-Gvir is not exactly a Kahanist, but rather a soft man and a legitimate partner," Peretz told Yediot. He additionally spoke of deporting children of illegal immigrants and limiting Palestinians to vote in local elections alone.
"I urge mayors and parents to join for a one hour strike from school tomorrow morning," Shaffir said. "We do not send children to be educated with the minister of darkness Rafi Peretz. We love Israel – we fight for it."


Tags LGBT homophobia itamar ben-gvir Rafi Peretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice moving forward By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon Simon Rawidowicz vs. Ben-Gurion on the question of ‘Israel’ By ELI KAVON
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by